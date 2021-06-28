Cannery fire Anacortes - June 28, 2021
Buy Now

Residents view debris from a fire early Monday that consumed a vacant cannery building in Anacortes. 

 Richard Walker

ANACORTES — The Anacortes Fire Department early Monday morning responded to a report of a fire in an old, vacant cannery building near the Guemes Island Ferry terminal.

Firefighters were called to the building on the corner of K Avenue and 5th Street shortly after 1 a.m., to a fully involved fire, Division Chief Nick Walsh said.

Crews began extinguishing the fire and had it extinguished in about an hour, Walsh said. Crews stayed overnight to extinguish any hotspots that might arise, he said.

The City of Anacortes on Monday morning brought an excavator to the scene to break down the debris, Walsh said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

— Kera Wanielista

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

troutaboy

Was destined to be demolished in August. Pretty fishy, even for a fish cannery.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.