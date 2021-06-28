ANACORTES — The Anacortes Fire Department early Monday morning responded to a report of a fire in an old, vacant fish processing building near the Guemes Island Ferry terminal.
Firefighters were called to the building on the corner of K Avenue and 5th Street shortly after 1 a.m., to a fully involved fire, Division Chief Nick Walsh said.
Crews began extinguishing the fire and had it extinguished in about an hour, Walsh said. Crews stayed overnight to extinguish any hotspots that might arise, he said.
The City of Anacortes on Monday morning brought an excavator to the scene to break down the debris, Walsh said.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
— Kera Wanielista
(1) comment
Was destined to be demolished in August. Pretty fishy, even for a fish cannery.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.