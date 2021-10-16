ABOVE: Salish Sea School students, instructors and volunteers take part in a forage fish egg survey on Saturday at a Fidalgo Bay beach. Students are stirring a gold-panning tub full of sand and water to get the small eggs to rise to the top. RIGHT: A student holds a surf smelt, a kind of forage fish, collected from a Fidalgo Bay beach on Saturday.
ABOVE: Salish Sea School students, instructors and volunteers take part in a forage fish egg survey on Saturday at a Fidalgo Bay beach. Students are stirring a gold-panning tub full of sand and water to get the small eggs to rise to the top. RIGHT: A student holds a surf smelt, a kind of forage fish, collected from a Fidalgo Bay beach on Saturday.
FIDALGO BAY — Holding up a jar filled with water and sand, students looked at roughly 400 tiny, white eggs floating inside — surf smelt at the very early stages of their lives.
The small fish, a kind of forage fish found in the shallow waters of Puget Sound, are an importance food source for many species, including salmon. Salmon, in turn, are the favorite food of Southern Resident orcas.
Several middle-school students in the Salish Sea School, which offers outdoor-based programs for youths, learned on Saturday the importance of forage fish in the marine food chain, and assisted with a forage fish egg survey on Fidalgo Bay.
The activity was held on Orca Recovery Day, in combination with dozens of other events around the Puget Sound to draw attention to the dwindling population of Southern Resident orcas.
Surf smelt spawn on beaches, and samples can be collected at low tide. Several longtime forage fish survey volunteers instructed the students on how to collect samples, and then analyze them under microscopes.
Eleven-year-old Sylvia Sibley said she had a new appreciation for what was on the beach.
”There are millions of surf smelt eggs that are so tiny, you can’t see them,” she said.
Longtime forage fish survey volunteer Pete Haase said the small, fatty fish provide an energy boost for animals higher on the food chain.
”They’re a big food source for salmon, and salmon are what Southern Resident orcas are in dire need of,” he said.
He said the forage fish surveys are conducted to measure the success of spawning, and which beaches offer better survival. The data is analyzed by the state Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Haase said forage fish spawning beaches face threats from development.
After students collected samples on Saturday, they looked at the tiny, white fish eggs under a microscope.
”It was really cool to see them moving around,” said 12-year-old Athena Ward.
Later on Saturday, student leaders with the Salish Sea School were set to lead a virtual conference on Southern Resident orcas that featured several speakers. The two-day conference will continue next Saturday, Oct. 23.
Amy Eberling, executive director of the Salish Sea School, said the goals of the program are to teach K-12 students about marine life through hands-on learning and inspire them to take actions to protect it.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.