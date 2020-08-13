Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
RIVER RESCUE
Two 14-year-old girls were rescued from the Skagit River after the dock they were sitting on broke and began floating downstream.
The girls were sitting on a dock off of Riverbend Road on Wednesday afternoon when the dock suddenly broke, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The remnants of the dock began floating downstream, with the girls on it, he said.
As the dock continued to break apart, the girls jumped off of it, with one able to cling to a single underwater piling and the other able to swim to a grouping of pilings, which allowed her to get out of the water, he said.
Using a rope and a life jacket, firefighters from Skagit County Fire District 2 rescued the girl clinging to the single piling, Fire Chief Bryan Ekkelkamp said.
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office's marine unit rescued the other girl, Clark said.
"They were both fine," Clark said. "That was a lucky one."
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday evening convenience store robbery in Sedro-Woolley.
The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. at a convenience store in the 1000 block of East Moore Street, when a man put two bottles of beer down on the cashier's counter and then walked around the counter and threatened the cashier with a knife, Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said.
The man reportedly called the female cashier a derogatory term and demanded she give him all her money, Tucker said.
Upset with the man's language, the cashier asked an incoming patron to hit the man, Tucker said.
The man then grabbed the beers and fled the store, without any cash, Tucker said.
A K-9 unit with the Mount Vernon Police Department and an aerial unit with the Skagit County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search. A sweatshirt and other property presumably belonging to the man was found near the intersection of McGarigle Road and Carter Street, but the man was not, Tucker said.
