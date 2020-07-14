Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ROBBERY
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent armed robbery that occurred Saturday at an Anacortes-area marijuana shop.
Deputies were called to the Western Bud location on Highway 20 about 11:30 p.m., according to a news release.
An employee who was closing the shop for the evening was outside the building when they were approached by two armed and masked suspects, the release states.
With the employee, the two suspects were able to enter the shop, where another employee was. The suspects were able to take several thousand dollars and products before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
SEARCH & RESCUE
Search and rescue crews continued over the weekend and into Monday to search for 10-year-old Sage Adams, who was last seen one week ago on a kayak on the Skagit River east of Marblemount.
On Sunday, about 80 search and rescue members continued the search for Sage, which, by the end of last week was focused on the river. Sage’s kayak was found on shore about a half-mile upriver from the Marblemount bridge on Wednesday, and his life vest upriver from that on Thursday.
On Monday, search crews from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office were using sonar equipment to help in the search, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
DRUGS
A 37-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman charged in connection with selling drugs was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a warrant.
Brandy Brook Whitney is charged in Skagit County Superior Court with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance — one of which that carries a school zone enhancement — and one count of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle in relation to several instances that took place earlier this year.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators in January and February were allegedly able to facilitate several drug purchases from Whitney, including one transaction that took place within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Officers served a search warrant on the home Whitney was residing in and located about 18 grams of methamphetamine. While officers were searching the home, a vehicle alleged to be driven by Whitney drove by, documents state. Detectives attempted to stop it, but the vehicle sped away and the pursuit was called off for safety reasons.
Whitney was reportedly staying in Seattle. A warrant for her arrest was issued on July 8.
She was stopped by a trooper about 3:30 a.m. Monday and taken into custody based on the outstanding warrant.
She is being held on $50,000 bail.
