Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ROLLOVER COLLISION
Swinomish Indian Tribal Community police responded about 12:15 a.m. July 5 to a vehicle rollover into a ditch near the intersection of Highway 20 and La Conner-Whitney Road.
Police Chief Lou D’Amelio said two officers found a woman and her two children trapped in the overturned vehicle in several inches of water.
Officer John Riddle climbed inside and got the mother and children out of the vehicle, handing them to Cpl. Buddy Gray. State Patrol troopers took over the scene, and the family was transported for assessment and treatment of injuries.
The State Patrol could not be reached Monday for additional information.
Riddle was taken to Island Hospital for treatment of glass shards that injured his arm while retrieving the family from the vehicle.
FUEL LEAK
Local firefighters responded to a reported leak of gasoline from a vehicle at the Chuckanut Park and Ride in Burlington midday Sunday.
Skagit County Fire District 6 Chief Paul Wagner said a man was driving on Interstate 5 when he ran over debris on the roadway that punctured the vehicle’s gas tank.
The man pulled off the freeway and into the park and ride, where firefighters contained a spill of about 10 gallons of gas using absorbent materials.
Skagit County Fire District 14 and the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management were also notified of the leak. The vehicle was towed away for repairs.
