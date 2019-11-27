FIRE INVESTIGATION
The Mount Vernon and Burlington fire departments, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Cascade Natural Gas are continuing to investigate the cause of a Monday morning explosion at a home in Mount Vernon that left two injured.
Mount Vernon Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Harris said the investigation is continuing, although it seems as if the fire originated in the right back corner of the house, where one of the two people who was injured was.
That person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with second-degree burns to about 6% of his body.
At this time, Harris said, investigators do not believe there is any criminal aspect to the explosion, but the ATF has been called in to utilize its more extensive equipment.
“We asked them to assist us because they have some better tools than we do and can help us pinpoint,” he said.
COLLISION INVESTIGATION
The State Patrol is looking for tips that may lead it to the driver of a pickup truck that is suspected of striking a woman along Interstate 5.
Tonya Pearson of Burlington was struck and killed while walking along Interstate 5 near the Bow Hill rest area on Nov 20. Troopers believe Pearson was struck by two vehicles, but one of them did not remain at the scene.
A piece of that vehicle found at the scene has been determined to belong to a 2008-2010 Ford Super Duty F-250, F-350 or F-450 that is possibly dark in color, according to an updated news release from the State Patrol.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Detective Kevin Nelson at 360-654-1140 or email Kevin.Nelson@wsp.wa.gov.
