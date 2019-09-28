Train-car collision
An Amtrak collided with a brown Honda Civic Wednesday evening after a 78-year-old woman got the vehicle stuck on the tracks at Riverside Drive.
Mount Vernon Police responded to the scene about 9 p.m. and confirmed the driver, who had exited the vehicle before the train stuck, was uninjured. Mount Vernon Police Lt. Greg Booth said passengers on the Amtrak were also uninjured and the train was not damaged.
The woman was apparently confused by construction at the Riverside Drive intersection with the train tracks, where construction is underway, after existing the parking lot of the Country Store, according to police reports.
Booth said she mistakenly drove through the pedestrian detour route before getting stuck on the tracks.
Minor vehicle fires
The Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley fire departments responded to reported vehicle fires on Wednesday.
Near Anacortes, the engine of an RV caught fire about 9:45 p.m. on the Highway 20 spur outside the city. Fire Chief Dave Oliveri said the fire was small and the occupants of the RV had put it out with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.
Near Sedro-Woolley, Fire Chief Dean Klinger said a man using an excavator on his property north of the city along Upper Samish Road while burning brush piles left the door of the machine open. The seat began to melt but the machine did not catch fire.
Apartment fire
The Burlington police and fire departments responded Monday evening to a reported apartment fire in the 500 block of N. Pine Street.
Burlington Police Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said officers, upon arriving at the scene first shortly after 10 p.m., found the apartment unoccupied except for a dog and a smoldering pot on the stove.
Burlington Interim Fire Chief Mike Ganz said firefighters arrived after police had moved the pot from the stove to the sink. Firefighters confirmed the cabinetry near the stove was not burning and used fans to ventilate the smoke from the apartment.
