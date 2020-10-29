Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ELUDING
The Anacortes Police Department is investigating after two men led an officer on a chase into the city Tuesday.
About 4 p.m., a corporal in the department saw a small sedan driving west on Highway 20 toward town at speeds of about 90 mph, officer Karl Wolfswinkel said.
The car drove north on R Avenue, then weaved through town, driving erratically in an "obvious attempt" to elude officers, he said.
Because of the danger posed by the driver, officers discontinued the pursuit and lost sight of the vehicle in the Skyline area of town, he said.
A resident of the neighborhood later called 911 to report suspicious activity, and officers discovered the vehicle had been abandoned on View Place.
Wolfswinkel said police have suspects in this case.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
A 38-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on several charges, including indecent exposure, after he apparently was near an apartment complex on Kulshan View Drive naked from the waist down.
Several people called 911 to report that the man was also trying to communicate with kids in the area, but no children were harmed or threatened.
ENFORCEMENT
A Sedro-Woolley commercial enforcement officer on Tuesday afternoon stopped a semi-truck for driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone near N. Township and Sapp roads.
The semi-truck used its compression brake, which is prohibited within city limits, and clearly marked as such, according to police.
The truck was hauling double trailers loaded with lumber and had a total weight of about 105,000 pounds, police said.
When the officer contacted the driver, he learned the driver's commercial logbook was not current.
"Too many hours of driving can equal a safety risk for everyone on the road," the department said.
