Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
WEAPON OFFENSE:
The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating after a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1300 block of North Waugh Road in Mount Vernon on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the scene about 6:30 p.m. and found shell casings in the roadway and bullet damage to the house and a vehicle in the driveway, said Lt. Greg Booth.
No one was injured, he said.
Police do not believe the incident was random and continue to investigate.
WEAPON OFFENSE:
A 43-year-old man was arrested after an apparent road-rage incident in Mount Vernon early Wednesday morning.
Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of North 26th Street around 3 a.m., Booth said. While the officer was contacting that driver, another vehicle stopped and told the officer that the driver whom he had pulled over had made a hand gesture to him that made the second driver concerned he might have been holding a gun.
Officers found a paintball gun, Booth said.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice for investigation of charges including disorderly conduct and driving on a suspended license.
