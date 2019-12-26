SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A fire enveloped a Sedro-Woolley residence Wednesday morning, killing one and injuring one.
Mark Anderson, deputy fire marshal for Skagit County, said the injured victim, a woman in her 60s, is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The other victim, a man in his 70s, died at the scene, he said.
At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to reports of a mobile home on fire off Wicker Road in Sedro-Woolley, he said.
When they arrived, firefighters found a heavily enveloped single-wide mobile home, and recovered the two victims.
The cause has not been determined, though investigators found a space heater plugged into a thin extension cord that may have contributed, Anderson said.
Both the Sedro-Woolley Fire Department and Fire District 8 responded, he said.
