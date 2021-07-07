Open doors, welcoming arms — big step taken at senior centers

BURLINGTON — With a lunch of spaghetti and meatballs and a side of Caesar salad, local residents celebrated a milestone Tuesday as Skagit County senior centers were able to resume lunch services and ramp up other activities.
The increase in activity comes at the end of 15 months of restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It follows the state’s June 30 reopening after several phases of limitations.
Jackie Cress, the senior center coordinator for the Burlington Senior Center, said it was a moving scene as the facility’s regulars reunited after more than a year of separation and isolation.
“There was a lot of reminiscing, a lot of hugging,” she said “It was neat to see how happy they were.”
Cherie Scott said she enjoyed lunch Tuesday ... and enjoyed seeing friends again at a facility that’s the social center of a lot of lives.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “it was so great to see some old faces.”
Scott serves on the center’s advisory board; a former board member, Cris Lacey, also visited Tuesday.
“Everyone’s excited. Everyone’s happy,” she said. “This is family here. This is where we live part of the time.”
Senior Program Coordinator Renee Corcoran said some offerings may take time to get built back up. On Tuesday, a quilting and sewing group was back in action at the Burlington Senior Center, with a pinochle group set to meet soon.
No matter what activity the seniors are engaged with, it’s nice to have them back, Corcoran said.
She said one person approached her Tuesday and said, “I feel like I’m home here.”
Corcoran had particular praise for the kitchen staff, which prepares meals for senior centers throughout the county and was busy during the pandemic as well, with Meals on Wheels usage up 23% during the pandemic.
“The kitchens have been working double-duty,” she said.
Kristl Hobbs, the coordinator in Mount Vernon, said the groups are “trickling back” there, with more activities set to resume as the weeks roll on.
“Tomorrow we’ll have a few activities in the morning, and we’ll have the Jolly Time dancers at the end of the month,” she said.
Skagit County announced earlier this month that all five senior centers in the county were approved for full capacity.
Some activities are expected to be limited in the near future due to remaining safety restrictions.
Staff and volunteers must wear a mask when interacting with the public. Fully vaccinated visitors are not required to wear masks.
“We cannot wait to have our seniors back,” said Jennifer Johnson, Skagit County Public Health director. “This has been an especially difficult time for many of them, so we are very pleased to be able to welcome them back into our doors.”
