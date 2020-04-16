The thousands of people who gather on Whidbey Island for Orca Network’s Welcome the Whales events will have to stay home this weekend, but the nonprofit says they can still celebrate the return of gray whales and help keep an eye on them, too.
The group, which is dedicated to monitoring, protecting and raising awareness of whales in the Pacific Northwest, canceled its annual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will hold a “virtual welcome” this Saturday with fun activities and informational facts included.
“We’re happy to keep the spirit of celebration going. And the whales are here, so we can celebrate that,” said Susan Berta, Orca Network’s co-founder and executive director.
The Welcome the Whales event has been held for more than a decade and typically includes a weekend’s worth of events, including the parade itself; costume-making for kids; lectures by whale experts; and a whale-watching cruise.
“It’s a huge, huge deal. One of the things that’s so great is that people from Whidbey Island come, but people come from elsewhere as well,” said Cindy Hansen, the group’s education coordinator.
Saturday’s online event will include a “virtual parade” of participants in costumes at 2 p.m. and a webinar with guest speakers at 3 p.m., followed by a Happy Hour over Zoom at 5 p.m. (Participants must preregister for that event.).
The webinar guests will be John Calambokidis of Cascadia Research Collective and Steven Swartz of the Laguna San Ignacio Ecosystem Science Program. Both will be available for questions after his presentation.
Gray whales migrate each spring from Mexico to the Arctic. One particular group of about a dozen whales, known as the “Sounders,” stop on the way to feed off ghost shrimp beds near Whidbey Island.
The group has been returning to the area, with a few gaps where their return wasn’t documented, since at least the early 1990s.
The Sounders seemed to have avoided a recent event that has led to the death of numerous gray whales. The cause is still being investigated.
“The fact that every one came back is huge. It’s all the more reason to celebrate,” Hansen said.
Orca Network typically publicizes real-time whale sightings submitted by volunteers but has temporarily suspended the practice, Berta said.
“We got reports of lot of people on beaches and not following social distancing. We want to be responsible. It’s wonderful to see whales but not worth someone dying,” she said.
While they won’t publish sightings, the network is still asking for volunteers to record and report whale sightings, as long as they’re able to do so safely, Berta said.
“Our volunteers can’t go follow (whales) around like we usually do, so we’re trying to make up for it in a safe way,” she said.
She encouraged people who can safely view passing whales from their homes, businesses or neighborhood to report sightings.
