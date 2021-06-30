SARATOGA PASSAGE — An orca whale surprised a Camano Island family Tuesday with a rarely seen, and even more rarely documented, encounter.
Deb Syna said she, her husband Dirk Morgan and their 16-year-old daughter Nina took their 17-foot boat into Saratoga Passage between Camano and Whidbey islands to enjoy the sunshine and scenery when a transient orca not only appeared near Elger Bay, but pushed and spun the family boat for about three minutes.
"It approached us, it blew a couple of times, it went under our boat and rocked the boat — almost as if it was scratching its back on our hull," Syna said. "Then it started pushing us toward shore, then it started spinning us. We went around a couple of times."
Syna and Nina captured video of the encounter, during which Syna can be heard conversing with the whale.
"Hi! How are you?" she said to the orca, identified by the nonprofit Orca Network as T65A2, or Ooxjaa. As the interaction continued, she tried to encourage the whale along. "Keep going. Go on," she said.
Federal, state and nonprofit whale experts said such interactive encounters with orcas are uncommon.
"It's a rare thing, but every now and then they decide to get a little frisky," said state Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer Ralph Downs, who leads on-water patrols around the San Juan Islands. "Sometimes the whales just decide to check us out and use us as toys."
The true reason for such encounters, whether playful, social or territorial, is difficult to discern.
"We really don't know what the whales' intention is," said Brad Hanson, a wildlife biologist who leads orca research for NOAA's Northwest Fisheries Science Center.
Hanson and Downes said regardless of the reason for a whale approaching a boat, it's important for boat operators to turn off the engine and remain calm.
"It appeared as if the folks that were on the boat did the correct thing; to remain calm and just let the whale go through its behavior," Hanson said.
Syna said while caught off guard and new to boating — Tuesday's outing being the latest of a handful since purchasing the boat last July — that's exactly what the family did.
"We didn't see the whale until it surfaced right in front of us, about 40 yards. I pulled the kill switch to shut the motor off, and we just sat there while it played with us," she said.
After the orca appeared to swim away, they waited about 10 minutes before powering the motor back up. While the experience was shocking, Syna said the family wasn't afraid of the whale.
"I didn't think that it wanted to eat us, but I was worried that it was going to flip our boat," she said.
When the shock subsided, the family was grateful for the unique experience.
"I'd never been so up close and personal to an orca. ... It was beautiful," Syna said.
The 17-year-old male orca is part of the transient population that eats mammals including seals and porpoises. The whales' family group frequents the Puget Sound region and is well known to whale researchers and whale watchers.
Records kept by the Orca Network and nonprofit Center for Whale Research show T65A2 specifically was documented in various locations on six other days in June before coming upon Syna and her family Tuesday. According to whale sighting reports, that whale is usually seen with members of his family.
"To my knowledge, this is the first time he has been seen alone," Howard Garrett of the Orca Network said. "He is almost always with his mother and his siblings."
The whale was identified by distinct markings visible in Syna and Nina's cellphone recordings.
"There's a very distinguishing nick on the trailing edge of the dorsal fin that showed up very clearly," Garrett said.
While not always thoroughly documented like the recent interaction with T65A2, Downes and Hanson said they've each witnessed and heard of other encounters between boats and orcas, which are typically young male transients.
"There have been other documented incidences of probably these younger males, for reasons we don't understand, liking to push objects around," Hanson said.
Downes said during a patrol in recent years when officers were working to educate the public about the importance of staying away from orcas, one transient got up close and personal with multiple boats.
"As an officer was talking to one group of people, the orca comes between his patrol boat and the other boat, that are only like 3 feet apart, blows snot all over the place, then proceeds to go over to a whale-watching boat and rub its back on the keel," Downes said.
While it's illegal for people to approach the whales, the whales have their own rules.
"They are the kings of their environment," Downes said. "That's their living room."
