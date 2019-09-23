A legion of motorcycles descended upon Anacortes this weekend for the 38th annual Oyster Run.

Though Sunday morning saw plenty of mist and rain, downtown Anacortes was lined with bikes and bikers. And the smell of kettle corn and fried donuts was thick in the air.

The sound of revving engines drowned out the patter of raindrops and spirits appeared high despite the wet weather.

