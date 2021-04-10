Padilla Bay Dike Trail will be closed for a permitted burn Monday through Wednesday to remove a fungus called black leg (phoma lingam).
The fungus was found on a wild mustard plant, which is part of the brassica family, said Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han.
She said the fungus can become airborne and transfer to nearby brassica seed crops, a threat to local farmers. A burn is needed to eradicate the fungus.
Skagit County Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Dike District 12 are jointly performing the work. The Northwest Clean Air Agency has authorized the burn.
