APTOPIX Pakistan Floods
Army troops evacuate people on Saturday from Punjab, Pakistan.

 AP

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Nearly a half million people crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding and the climate minister warned Monday that Pakistan is on the “front line” of the world's climate crisis after unprecedented monsoon rains wracked the country since mid-June, killing more than 1,130 people.

The rains stopped more than two days ago, and floods in some areas were receding. But Pakistanis in many parts of the country were still wading through waters that filled their homes or covered their town's streets as they struggled with how to deal with the damage to homes and businesses.

