PeaceHealth has begun voluntary visitation restrictions at hospitals including PeaceHealth United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley as confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase.
PeaceHealth is limiting access to one or two essential visitors per patient to protect the health and safety of patients, according to a news release from PeaceHealth.
PeaceHealth asks patients to call ahead before arriving at the hospital if they have upper respiratory infection systems, such as a cough, or have recently traveled outside the U.S. or been in contact with a person with COVID-19, the news release states.
As of Saturday morning, the state Department of the Health reported 102 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 16 deaths. No positives cases have been reported in Skagit County.
