MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Police have released the name of a McMinnville, Oregon, police officer who fatally shot a man last week.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009.

