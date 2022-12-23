A construction company and the town of Concrete have been battling in court for about 3 1/2 years over money the company believes it is owed for a 2018 project.
Jag Corporation states in court documents that it should have been compensated by the town when issues with the project caused delays and brought about additional costs.
The town disagrees.
Jag Corporation was hired by the town in August 2017 to make improvements to underground utilities along First Street and Highway 20, according to Jag Corporation’s April 2019 complaint filed in Skagit County Superior Court.
But while doing the work, the company encountered an existing fiber optic line and different subsurface conditions including boulders not described in the contract and geological report provided to the company, the complaint alleges.
The fiber optic line and differing subsurface conditions, in addition to additional conflicts, resulted in delays to the company’s schedule and additional costs, the complaint alleges.
Concrete denied Jag Corporation’s requests for compensation for the delays and additional costs, and terminated the contract in September 2018 after the company completed its work, the complaint alleges.
The complaint states the town failed to pay Jag Corporation for the value of all work the company performed, with the company seeking relief for damages and the full value of its work on the project.
In a counterclaim, the town alleges Jag Corporation failed to perform as according to the contract; failed to notify the town of delays and subsurface conditions in a timely manner; and attributed the additional costs to Jag Corporation’s “use and misuse” of equipment and employment of subcontractors.
The counterclaim states the town terminated the contract as a result of the company’s failure to timely complete the contract and fully advise the town regarding additions to the site.
In February, Judge Elizabeth Neidzwski signed a partial summary judgment order stating Concrete improperly terminated its contract with Jag Corporation, entitling Jag Corporation to payment for all work performed on the project prior to termination.
According to a motion from Jag Corporation, the summary judgment resulted in a significant reduction in the number of issues remaining for trial, with Jag Corporation anticipating a “speedy and relatively inexpensive conclusion” to subsequent proceedings.
In March, Concrete requested the court reconsider its ruling. Neidzwski denied the request.
Three months later, the town asked that the state Court of Appeals be allowed to review the summary judgment.
Neidzwski granted the motion, and in November, the appellate court denied the review, stating the town had failed to satisfy criteria for review.
The town and Jag Corporation were back in court Wednesday after Jag Corporation asked that the town be ordered to pay the company’s legal fees.
Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles said he expects to issue a ruling on the legal fees in late January.
“The Town has fought Jag in every way imaginable, unnecessarily causing Jag to incur substantially increased attorneys’ fees and costs,” Jag Corporation’s motion states.
