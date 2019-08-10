BURLINGTON — The Port of Skagit will lease land at the Skagit Regional Airport to two businesses to build new airplane hangars.
Port commissioners approved leases Aug. 1 for Dyberg Aviation and Plane Suites LLC to build hangars for general aviation, according to port documents. General aviation includes recreational flying.
The proposed hangars may provide a new home for tenants worried about their future at the airport. In June, the port announced it would move forward with the demolition of three storm-damaged hangars, which would force out about 15 tenants that currently rent them for small aircraft storage.
Hangars A, B and C, located on Runway 11/29, will be cleared to make space for Widener & Associates, an environmental consulting business, to build a large box hangar for business aircraft. Port spokeswoman Linda Tyler said this week there is no timeline yet for demolition of the three hangars.
Jeanette Widener said the company has submitted preliminary building plans for the new, business hangars. The Everett-based company, which does environmental permitting and compliance work for municipalities, intends to store its airplane in the new hangar and rent the space to other companies.
The new general aviation hangars will be built at the airport’s second runway, called Runway 4/22. Tyler said she expects the port will receive building plans within 60 days.
Tenants have previously stated that they want a solution that retains general aviation pilots who volunteer time and aircraft for medical transport and educational flying programs. There is short supply of hangars in the region.
In the meantime, the port is offering free, outdoor tie-down space for a year to displaced tenants.
The leases for the new hangars require minimum airport construction standards. Some tenants have stated concerns that those standards could force an increase in the monthly rent of the new hangars.
Port officials have maintained that the new hangars should be built to last at least 30 years, the duration of each lease.
The next port commission meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Port of Skagit offices, 15400 Airport Drive, Burlington. Meetings are open to the public.
