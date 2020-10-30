The Port of Skagit will extend its fiber-optic backbone south from Rockport to the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Reservation with the help of a state grant awarded this week.
The state Public Works Board awarded the port a half grant/loan combination of $3.37 million for the project, said port spokesperson Linda Tyler.
The grant was part of $17.8 million awarded to seven broadband projects across the state this week to improve access to reliable, high-speed internet, according to a Tuesday news release from the Public Works Board. The Legislature in 2019 allocated $21 million to provide internet access to communities with little or no broadband service.
Tyler said the port anticipates the state money will cover the entire cost of construction to bring the fiber backbone to the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Reservation and that construction should begin next year. The port began conversations with the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe last year on expanding broadband access, she said.
“We’re just focused on the mission of bringing economic development opportunities to our communities,” Tyler said. “... That includes (bringing broadband to) unserved or underserved (areas) in our community.”
The port is currently working on the segment of its fiber backbone connecting I-5 north of Burlington to Sedro-Woolley. The fiber backbone will be publicly owned infrastructure that will be leased to internet service providers to provide broadband to residents and businesses.
Applicants for the Public Works Board grants requested $73 million for 29 projects across the state, with demand exceeding available funds by 300%, according to the state’s news release.
“With people working remotely now and the higher demand for reliable internet access for work, school and telehealth, the demand is growing,” Tyler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.