MOUNT VERNON — After a seven-month investigation by the Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), no charges will be filed in relation to a March incident in which a man fleeing police was killed after being run over by a car.
"Looking at it from our perspective, there is nothing we could charge," Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich said.
On March 20, a Mount Vernon police officer attempted to contact Joseph Dorn, 34, in the parking lot of a business near Freeway Drive about a shoplifting incident at the nearby Walmart.
According to the report completed by SMART investigators, the officer, in a marked patrol vehicle and in uniform, approached Dorn — who matched the description of the shoplifting suspect who had reportedly stolen about $82 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
SMART is comprised of detectives from most Skagit County law enforcement agencies and the State Patrol, and is activated for large-scale incidents or whenever an incident involves a member of law enforcement.
In this case, a Mount Vernon police sergeant requested the team be activated for the investigation, and then the Mount Vernon department recused itself from the investigation, the report states.
As Dorn ran, the officer stated, he could see Dorn's right hand and arm move back and forth, as would be expected when someone is running, the report states. He could not see Dorn's left hand, which he said seemed unusual for someone who is running.
"This caused me concern that the male might be trying to retrieve something from the front of his body, such as a weapon," the officer wrote.
As the officer closed in on Dorn, he debated whether he should physically engage. Dorn, the officer said, appeared to be stockier than himself, and knowing he did not have back-up he chose not to engage, the report states.
Instead, the officer pulled out his department-issued stun gun and warned Dorn that if he did not stop running, the stun gun would be used.
As the officer aimed, Dorn veered right, into westbound traffic on Freeway Drive.
The officer then used his stun gun, causing Dorn to fall to the ground on his stomach in the center southbound turn lane.
A truck slammed on its breaks, narrowly missing Dorn.
As Dorn lay on his stomach, he continued to conceal his left hand, the officer reported. Wanting to avoid grappling with Dorn, the officer put his foot on Dorn's back in an effort to keep Dorn from getting up or rolling toward him.
While he continued to focus on Dorn, the officer looked up and saw a car heading toward them, the report states. With his stun gun in one hand and a flashlight in the other, the officer raised the hand with the flashlight in the direction of the vehicle, attempting to get the driver's attention by using the flashlight and by yelling.
A witness to the incident reported seeing the officer "waving his arms frantically at traffic."
The driver did not slow down, the officer stated, at which point he took a step closer to the driver — putting himself between the oncoming vehicle and Dorn, who was still on the ground — in a final attempt to get the driver's attention.
The driver still did not stop, and the officer jumped out of the way, the report states.
"I could feel the vehicle as it traveled right by me, at which time I looked down to see the front end of the vehicle strike the male, who was still on the ground," the officer wrote.
One witness reported that the collision occurred "within seconds" of the officer using his stun gun, the report states.
The officer, who had been with the department for four years at the time of the incident, had last been certified in stun gun use three months before the incident, the report states.
A test performed on the weapon showed it was working properly at the time of the incident.
The officer called an ambulance, but Dorn had died at the scene.
An autopsy determined Dorn died of blunt force trauma, and "catastrophic" injuries to the head and neck.
At the time of his death, the report states, Dorn had a blood alcohol concentration of .106 and multiple drugs in his system.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Dorn, a 52-year-old woman, stopped immediately and cooperated with police, the report states. The investigation revealed that she had no drugs or alcohol in her system, had a clean windshield with her headlights on and had not been on her cellphone while she was driving.
The woman told investigators she was focused on the lines of the road when a person "appeared right in front of her," the report states.
The officer is still employed by the department, interim Police Chief Chris Cammock said.
Cammock said he has not yet seen the report.
Once the department receives the report, an administrative review will take place to determine if the officer violated departmental policy and if any employment action should be taken against the officer, Cammock said.
