Some 200 or more protesters lined Burlington Boulevard on Thursday afternoon as part of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the nation in the wake of the police custody death of George Floyd.
The protest started around noon and continued until after 2 p.m.
Chants of "Black Lives Matter", "No Justice, No Peace" and "What'd he say?" answered by "Mama" were among the messages shouted out as adults and children gathered on the sidewalks. Most wore masks due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus, but social distancing was not at the forefront.
The protesters filled the sidewalks between Gilkey and Andis roads, holding signs and shouting out messages as vehicles passed by. Many of the vehicles honked in support.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton and Burlington Police Chief Mike Luvera were among the public officials keeping watch, and officers were stationed along the boulevard to ensure the protest remained peaceful.
Luvera did not expect there would be trouble.
"It's passionate people holding up signs and exercising their Constitutional rights," he said.
Protester Dara Yates of Burlington said she came out to support her 3-year-old son. She already has concerns about the world he's growing up in.
"I know as a black man, no matter where he chooses to live, he's going to have problems," she said.
Yates did not bring her young children to the protest but said she and her daughter, age 6, had their own demonstration outside of their home where a Burlington police officer sat down with them and talked about the issues at hand.
They talked about how police officers need more training and mental health options to deal with the stress of their jobs, she said.
Maya Becerra, 19, of Sedro-Woolley, is a friend of one of the organizers. She wanted to support her friend and raise awareness.
"We need to show this small town what matters," she said. "Black lives matter. All lives won't matter until black lives matters."
At least two demonstrators stood in the middle of the boulevard with signs as traffic drove by on either side. At one point, Sexton went into the road to speak with one of them. The mayor patted the man on the shoulder then walked back to the sidewalk.
At one point, all of the protesters kneeled for a moment of silence.
In a parking lot behind the demonstration, a small group of bystanders watched, one of them well-armed with a large military-style weapon and ammunition. He gave his name only as J.D. and said he was part of the Skagit Militia.
He said his purpose was to help keep the crowd calm. He said he supported both First and Second Amendment rights and was happy that the protesters spoke out in an orderly manner.
* This story has been updated.
