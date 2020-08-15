The Anacortes School Board on Thursday discussed the district's proposed 2020-21 budget, which Business Office Director Dave Cram called the "largest moving target" he has had to deal with in his years of school finance.
The district is expecting a beginning fund balance of about $2.3 million and revenues of about $40.5 million. It is anticipating expenditures of nearly $40.5 million and an ending balance of about $2.35 million.
“This is a starting point and the basis for us to work off of,” Cram said.
However, as with all districts — whether they have approved their budgets yet or not — questions remain.
The district's budget is based on student enrollment numbers from June, Cram said.
When students were sent home in March because of the pandemic, the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) did not count that decreased enrollment against districts.
However, as public school districts move to online models going forward, it remains to be seen how OSPI will calculate student enrollment.
Also up in the air for the Anacortes School District is the final cost for its high school construction project.
While the district considers construction of the project complete, a subcontractor is seeking $3 million from the project's general contractor FORMA Construction — and, by proxy, the district — because of what it calls lost revenue due to construction delays. That process is ongoing.
However, if the district did have to pay additional money to settle the claim, the money would come first from its capital projects fund, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
If that fund fails to cover the additional expense, the money would have to come from the district's general fund, which is used for expenses like salaries and benefits, supplies and other day-to-day operation costs.
The board did not approve the budget at Thursday's meeting, but will do so at its Aug. 27 meeting.
