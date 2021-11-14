Vegetation is submerged along the banks of the Skagit River in Mount Vernon on Saturday. While only minor flooding occurred on Saturday, river levels are expected to rise again early next week and result in major flooding.
The heavy rainfall of recent days will bring major flooding of the Skagit River that will continue into at least Monday evening.
A state of emergency for the town of Hamilton was declared Sunday afternoon by the Skagit County Unified Command, according to a Skagit County press release.
Flood sirens first sounded at noon Sunday, and people living in the Hamilton area were urged to evacuate as soon as possible.
The Concrete gauge currently predicts 33.64 feet by 4 a.m. Monday, and 39.67 feet by 10 p.m. Monday night. As the water makes its way down the Skagit River, people should also expect flooding in Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Mount Vernon.
The Red Cross began operating an evacuation shelter out of the Baptist Church in Hamilton at 5 p.m. this evening. The church at 797 Hamilton Cemetery Road in Sedro-Woolley can hold 35 people. Blankets, cots, prepackaged meals and snacks will be provided while supplies last.
A Red Cross Shelter coordinator is on site for questions.
Emergency officials warn that people should expect to see water in low-lying roadways and should remember to turn around rather than drive through water on the road. That water can be moving swiftly and be deeper than it seems, posing serious risk to people in vehicles.
Visit the Skagit County website for information on sandbagging locations, or contact Skagit County Department of Emergency Management at 360-416-1850.
