LYMAN — Recess is a big deal in elementary school.
Having a new piece of playground equipment is even bigger and for proof, look no further than the scrambling masses of Lyman Elementary School students walking, hopping, climbing and sliding on the school’s newest playground addition.
Bright blue and yellow in color as voted on by the student body, the school’s latest piece of playground equipment has something for every elementary school-aged student, including two slides of differing heights, floating islands, monkey bars and an Astro Climber resembling a raised surfboard and is used for climbing.
There’s even a set of bongos because there can never be too much noise on a playground.
Those bright colors may not be around for long as hands and feet will certainly take their toll in the decades worth of recesses to come.
“The kids are super excited,” said Principal Scott McPhee. “They have been having a lot of fun.”
The playground also boasts a new set of swings and 120 cubic yards of wood chips — the latter purchased by the school.
“We had the old play toys for 40 years,” McPhee said. “It was an old Lincoln Log wood structure. It was rotting and had turned into a major base for hornets’ nests. It was unsafe in certain areas if you fell off.
“We have teachers at the school now who played on it when they went here. It was definitely time.”
The Lyman Elementary School Parent Group raised $30,000 and also received a grant for another $10,000 to pay for the structure. It was designed and shipped from a company in Tennessee and installed by Hanging H Companies of Burlington, which volunteered employee time along with members of the community.
Jeff Knapp is Hanging H Companies’ president, and his wife Brandi is vice president of the parent group. They have a child enrolled in the Lyman school.
“We are a really small parent group, but we are really motivated,” Brandi Knapp said. “We set big goals for ourselves, and we have had really successful fundraisers and, of course, a lot of support from our community, from families and businesses.”
The group worked closely with the manufacturer to come up with something for everyone.
“We really wanted something that would entice the older kids to want to keep playing,” Brandi Knapp said. “Scott just told me that kids they usually don’t see climbing are climbing on it. The components we chose involve balance and agility, and they helped us put all those together in a loop fashion.”
The project would have been much more expensive and time-consuming if not for volunteers.
“Hanging H Companies came out and tore out the old playground, graded the area and put in the new structure,” McPhee said. “They donated their time, concrete, whatever was needed.”
McPhee estimated it saved the project about $15,000 on installation costs alone.
“As a community event, it was an amazing thing to see,” McPhee said. “When we couldn’t quite get all the woodchips onto the playground for instance, we ended up with granddads and their Kubota Tractors moving chips around for us.”
Brandi Knapp added it took a lot of planning and waiting due to shipping issues, but eventually things fell into place.
“It just all came together,” she said. “We couldn’t have done it without all the volunteers.”
McPhee couldn’t be more pleased with the project.
“We are very proud of how it came out,” he said. “This was just sort of the perfect fit. It was a true community build.”
