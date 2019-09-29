PADILLA BAY — When low tide exposes the dark mud and green eelgrass of Padilla Bay, the shells of a critter that doesn't belong here are a more common sight than those of clams and crabs that do.
It's the Japanese mudsnail, or Batillaria, which ranges in size and color but generally has a narrow, spiral shell about the size of a pen cap.
"We're looking for a really common snail out there, it's pretty much everywhere in Padilla Bay," said Roger Fuller, natural resource stewardship and restoration coordinator for the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, on Thursday before training reserve staff and volunteers to collect data for new research he's undertaking.
These non-native Japanese mudsnails have found a home in Padilla Bay since around the 1930s, when they were inadvertently imported with Pacific oysters from Asia, according to various sources.
While various agencies have documented the presence of the snails in Padilla Bay over the past nearly 100 years, little is known about their role in — or impact on — the natural environment.
The research project that began Thursday aims to try to understand how the Padilla Bay ecosystem may have changed since the snails arrived.
"We're hoping to get a better sense of what the area might have been like before the Batillaria came in," Fuller said.
Fuller has many questions he'd like to answer about the Japanese mudsnail.
They range from wanting to know basic details like how often they reproduce to more complex inquiries like how they interact with the algae, eelgrass and other wildlife found in the bay.
"We think it has a significant role in the food web of the mud flat areas, but we just don't know for sure," Fuller said.
Launching new research
To begin digging in, he and volunteers Pete Haase and Heather Lopes, along with Padilla Bay staff members Annie England and Madison McKay, ventured out into the mud flats Thursday to gather their inaugural data.
Trudging carefully from shore, they stopped at various locations where they counted and measured the snails found within square sample sites. They also documented others critters and how much eelgrass was present.
Fuller said the new research project will build off of previous studies, done locally and in other areas where the Japanese mudsnail is found outside its native habitat.
Earlier studies suggest, for example, that the snail may benefit species such as hermit crabs by providing shells they can use, while impacting species such as Western sandpipers by competing with the birds for algae they rely on for food.
"There would have been a lot fewer hermit crabs in this area before," Fuller said.
During the survey Thursday, one hermit crab taking up residence in a snail shell retracted inside, leaving only a tiny claw exposed, as Fuller peered through a magnifying glass.
"Whoa, he just disappeared," Fuller said. "He doesn't like the big eye."
Where hermit crabs have been helped by their new neighbors, Western sandpipers may have a more contentious relationship.
Fuller said the birds' beaks are used to fish for small critters in the mud but along the way their tongues capture algae from the surface, which accounts for about half of their calories, according to previous research.
Since the snails eat the same thing — and enough of it that Fuller said he's seen lines in the mud drawn by the snails as they graze on the move — they could be competing with the sandpipers.
"The snails act like the cows of the (algae) meadow, mowing it down as fast as it grows," Fuller said.
That algae meadow forms the base of the food chain in the mud flats, so it could be missed by many species.
Data collection just began to start exploring those questions in Padilla Bay. Fuller said his intention is for data collection to be done long-term, and ideally to take place monthly.
With all the questions he'd like answered, though, he might need to decide which to tackle first.
"This is sort of the reality check day of the study, where you find out how much work it's going to be and then you might have to cut back on your grandiose ideas," Fuller said.
An invader under the radar
Part of the reason the Japanese mudsnail remains mysterious is that it's not considered invasive under Washington state law.
State law defines invasive species as plants or animals "that pose an invasive risk of harming or threatening the state's environmental, economic, or human resources."
Invasive species, such as those that pose a threat to important native shellfish or to infrastructure such as water pipes, are generally higher priority for studying or managing.
Unlike the New Zealand mudsnails that were first documented in Skagit County waters a year ago, the Japanese mudsnails don't reproduce at prolific rates or tend to disperse much.
Fuller said that's why the Japanese mudsnails are pretty reliably only found in areas where Asian varieties of shellfish are, or were previously commercially grown.
The Washington State Aquatic Nuisance Species Watch List published in 2008 lists the species as a secondary concern.
While the Japanese mudsnail isn't believed to be having catastrophic effects economically, the role it's now playing in the Padilla Bay ecosystem — eating algae, taking up space, moving the mud around and becoming food for other animals — could be having unknown effects on important native clam, crab, fish and bird species.
"Ecologically, I would call it an invasive," Fuller said.
Emily Grason, a marine ecologist with Washington Sea Grant at the University of Washington who has had her eye on the non-native snails for several years, shares that perspective. As a graduate student in 2011, she said she realized the snails were present in "absurd numbers" and wanted to help document it.
Through her research, she found that as many as 2,550 of the snails per square meter in the mudflats.
Fuller said based on Grason's findings, the reserve estimates between 1.25 and 5.4 billion of the snails are living throughout Padilla Bay.
Gaining scientific attention
Regardless of the legal standing of the snails, scientists are continuing to work to document their presence and potential impact.
For Grason, the latest look at the snails emerged through a project monitoring an invasive species garnering more attention from the state: the European green crab.
That species is of more concern because it is known to threaten native shellfish and eelgrass that are important parts of the region's marine ecosystem.
Through an effort to trap the crabs — in part to remove them but primarily to study how the invasion unfolds — a group Grason oversees called the Crab Team discovered that the Japanese mudsnail was the third-most abundant creature turning up in their traps during the summer of 2018.
It was only at one in four of their monitoring sites, but when it was present, it was seen in large numbers like at Padilla Bay.
"It’s not found everywhere, but can be impressively numerous in some locations," Grason wrote in a summary of the summer's findings.
In Skagit County, Crab Team volunteers have documented it throughout Padilla Bay and in Fidalgo Bay.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.