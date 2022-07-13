SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The barbecue shelter at Riverfront Park needed some attention.
The structure covering the large concrete barbecue pit that has been in use for decades was showing its age.
So the city partnered with the Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club to complete the project.
Rotary Club President Phil Brockman said the club was happy to provide about $5,000 toward the cost of materials.
“It’s nothing short of fabulous,” Brockman said of the new shelter. “We routinely assess our projects to see which ones need additional support because we don’t want one to fall down or be in disrepair.
“Then in partnership with the city or with the school district and others, we make sure they are in working order and safe for everybody. That’s what this project was all about.”
Sedro-Woolley Parks & Recreation Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina said the project was on the city’s to-do list for this year.
“There was dry rot on the bottom of the support structure, so we’ve had our eye on it,” he said. “So when Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker (a Rotarian) said the club was looking for a project, I had one for him.”
Salseina said the initial plan was not to replace the entire structure, but rather to just pour some concrete pillars and replace the rotten support structures. Once they began, however, it was determined the rot was much more extensive.
“What initially started out as a maintenance project turned into a full rebuild that took about three weeks,” he said. “And materials cost about $12,000.”
The rebuild was done by Parks and Facilities Lead Kevin Kesti along with Brent Schiefelbein and Tucker, who took some vacation days to help out.
“The design was Kevin’s brainchild,” Salseina said. “He did a really good job. Kevin is a perfectionist, and he put a lot into this project. He built it like it’s going into his own backyard and takes a lot of pride in his work.”
Brockman called the result “amazing.”
“It just goes to show what can be done in partnerships,” he said. “One minute something needs to be done and the next, it is. It’s just what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.