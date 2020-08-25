Two Skagit County school boards approved Monday night COVID-19 related cuts in staffing.
The Sedro-Woolley and Conway school boards unanimously approved 50% cuts to their districts' transportation budgets, which means some noncertificated staff — those who aren't teachers — will face either furloughs or layoffs.
As the state expects billions of dollars less in revenue, the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has told school districts to expect funding cuts.
As districts move to mostly-online models, that means cuts in areas such as transportation and food services, which will be underutilized during the first part of the school year, Sedro-Woolley Superintendent Phil Brockman said.
"It hits every school district," he said. "Bottom line is: If we don't take action now, there might not be enough money to fund our transportation, our bus drivers, our mechanics (when we do go back to in-person learning.)"
The Sedro-Woolley School District runs about 40 bus routes during a normal school day, Brockman said.
This year, because it will be running fewer routes, up to 50 people — including transportation personnel, building secretaries and paraeducators — could be affected by cuts.
Food service workers will also be on the chopping block, Brockman said.
When schools shut down in March, the state tasked districts with making sure all students who needed meals received them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds many free and reduced school lunch programs, helped districts pay for the meals.
While the requirement to provide meals to those who need them is still there, the extra financial help from the federal government is not.
"We're just not going to be able to staff all the staff in that department, because we're not going to be making those meals," Brockman said.
That district will attempt to furlough as many employees as possible, meaning they will still receive their benefits and be on call to serve in any capacity in which the district can use them, Brockman said.
Sedro-Woolley School Board member Eric Johnson said he cast his vote "under protest" because he is disappointed with what he called a "bait and switch" on behalf of state lawmakers that put district officials in the position of needing to make cuts.
"That shortfall is devastating," Sedro-Woolley School Board President Christina Jepperson said.
In Conway, board members also reluctantly approved the cuts, which Board President Ben Winkes called "unfortunate."
"We're looking forward to getting people back to work as fast as we can," Winkes said.
In Conway, the district has laid off about nine people and reduced the hours of at least four others. Because of its small size, the district had to resort to layoffs rather than furloughs in order to save money on paying benefits, Superintendent Jeff Cravy said.
"We're hoping it will be short term," Cravy said.
Other districts in Skagit County, and throughout the state, are also likely to have to make similar cuts.
