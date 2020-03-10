Updated with information from the Anacortes School District cancelling all athletic activities. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
In light of growing concerns about the novel coronavirus in Skagit County, several local school districts and Skagit Valley College are taking extra precuations, including the shutting down of the college's campuses and the cancellation of sports activities in Anacortes.
"The health and safety of our college community and our local community is of primary concern," Skagit Valley College President Tom Keegan said.
On Monday, the Snohomish County Health District announced a woman in her 70s who was a resident of Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood had tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
Nine students and two faculty members from the Skagit Valley College Certified Nursing Assistant program have been participating in clinical instruction at Josephine Caring Community since early February, according to a news release from the college.
"We want to make every effort to limit any further exposure," Keegan said.
As of now, none of the potentially exposed students or faculty has been tested, the release states.
In a news release from the Anacortes School District on Tuesday afternoon, the district announced it would be cancelling all sporting competitions, concerts, dances, plays and information nights from March 12 through April 12.
"We do not make this decision lightly," Anacortes School District Superintendent Mark Wenzel said in a news release. "We know how hard our students work and how much our community enjoys their talents. However, we feel this precaution is necessary to reduce possible exposure to our school communities."
Keegan said the college is keeping updated with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and the local health departments for each of the four counties in which the college has facilities: Skagit, Island, San Juan and Snohomish.
The college is also keeping in close contact with the Lake Washington Technical Institute in Kirkland, where several students and faculty members who had been participating in clinicals at the nearby Life Care Center in Kirkland were potentially exposed, he said.
In what it calls an "abundance of caution," the college announced late Monday that classes on Tuesday would be canceled. Classes will resume in an online format on Wednesday and continue online through the rest of the quarter.
Finals will also be conducted remotely, the release states.
All of the college's campus facilities in and out of the county will be closed until Sunday.
"We are consistently in contact with the students and faculty and our partners," Keegan said. "We are monitoring the progress of the COVID-19 virus in our area, and will take further action as we learn more."
With the exception of the Friday Harbor center, all of the college's Head Start and ECEAP programs will remain open, the release states.
The Northwest Career and Technical Academy's Anacortes, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley locations also remain open. However, the Meridian site in Whatcom County is closed for cleaning, according to the Sedro-Woolley School District.
