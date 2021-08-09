The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce is looking for people to capture the town’s festive holiday season in a photo or drawing.
The Holiday Poster Contest, themed “A Patridge in a Pear Tree,” asks artists to produce a graphic highlighting the hometown shopping vibe Sedro-Woolley has during the holidays.
There is no age limit, and entries must be submitted electronically to polakell@gmail.com by noon on Sept. 15. The winning entry earns a $250 prize, while a $100 prize will be awarded for the top entrant age 18 or under.
Submissions may be a photo and/or drawing in a format capable of being manipulated by chamber staff.
The graphic will be used on a poster about 16 by 16 inches as well as in print and electronic advertising, and all submissions become property of the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce.
