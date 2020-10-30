SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It may be All Hallows’ Eve, but it’s never too early to start talking about Christmas.
The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce is pivoting its Christmas celebrations this season, embracing the mantra, “Sedro-Whoolleyville keeping the joy in Christmas.”
“Our goal this year is to simplify the celebrations and to make them safe, and yet not completely take away Christmas,” said Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pola Kelley. “We really like Christmas around here. But we want to be safe and we want to be smart about it.”
Visit the chamber’s Facebook page for event details starting with the downtown virtual tree lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
Kelley said Chamber of Commerce Interim Director Monique Brigham has been instrumental in planning the events.
“I have to give Monique credit for a lot of these things,” Kelley said. “She has been working hard on them while I have been out of the office for a while. She’s been doing most of the planning along with Macklin Hamilton from Job Corps. He is our ambassador chair. The two of them have been working on this for a while.”
The Virtual 5K Ugly Sweater Run starts at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, followed at 5 p.m. by the Reverse Christmas Parade, which will be a family car parade for all ages.
A drive-by, brown bag, Santa Breakfast hosted by Beta Sigma Phi will be held at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
The Christmas parade, which usually makes its way through the middle of town, is no more — at least for this year.
This year families will cruise past parked parade entries.
“People will be invited to drive through town, and see the parade participants lined up on Metcalf Street,” Kelley said. “We will close the street, line those participating in the parade up on the street and then we will have families drive through in their cars.”
And yes, Santa will make an appearance, seated on a vintage throne and provide candy canes — at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved distance — to those wearing masks and staying safe.
“At the end of the parade, the museum has provided Santa’s throne from the 1950s and he will be in it this year,” Kelley said. “That throne has evidently been in the museum for a while. Santa will sit in that and pass out candy canes from a safe distance as folks drive by.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.