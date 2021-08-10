SEDRO-WOOLLEY — For the first time in about 18 months, the Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet in person Wednesday inside the City Hall chambers.
But those who want to attend remotely still have that choice.
It will be a hybrid-style meeting, the City Council will be the only officials in attendance as all other department directors will remain virtual via Zoom.
"We are finally going hybrid, and I am looking forward to it," said Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson. "We finally have the equipment in place. That took a while, but we now have the means and the ability to move forward with it. It's going to be exciting after all these months."
The decision to meet in-person means different things to different council members.
Council member Chuck Owen has concerns over meeting in person during the pandemic and made the decision to continue to attend by Zoom.
"It's still around," Owen said of COVID-19. "The reason I say that is my daughter and her husband and her three kids are just getting over it. And my daughter and husband were both vaccinated, and they still got it and it was really tough on them.
"And my neighbor got it as well, and like my daughter and her husband, they have no idea where they contracted it. I'm getting up there. I'm in my 80s, and I certainly don't need that. I don't want to take a chance. I would rather be safe than sorry."
Owen added he believes Zoom meetings are adequate while keeping everyone safe and was extremely grateful to have the opportunity to continue to participate remotely.
For council members JoEllen Kesti and Sarah Diamond, it means getting the chance to sit inside the chambers for the first time.
"I am very excited to finally get to be there," Kesti said. "Myself and Sarah, we were both appointed on Zoom. Everything I have done so far, I've only known it on Zoom. It has been a long time coming, and I'm excited to have people come in and voice their concerns about what is going on in the city."
Citizens may participate in person at City Hall while adhering to mandated mask protocols and social distancing, or virtually using Zoom.
"We are open to the public, so those who want to come in may join the meeting," Johnson said. "But they will need to wear a mask and they will need to socially distance.
"My directors will all be Zooming in and for anyone who is giving presentations, if they are more comfortable using Zoom, they have the option to do that as well."
Johnson said she believes this will be the norm for at least the next year or so since COVID-19 is not going away with the emergence of the delta variant and the possibility of other variants to follow.
Public comment may be given in person at the meeting, or in advance by email or mail and read into the record at the meeting.
"It's been really hard on people," Kesti said. "There are people who haven't been able to pay for their internet and who can't log onto Zoom. This way they can get back into the community and voice their concerns."
