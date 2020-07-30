Sedro-Woolley City Council member Karl de Jong has been appointed to a role with the statewide Association of Washington Cities.
The association helps 281 cities and towns across the state collaborate, share knowledge and coordinate legislative priorities. The association’s Board of Directors recently appointed de Jong to the organization’s Legislative Priorities Committee.
“It gives Sedro-Woolley the ability to teach, and learn from, cities like Poulsbo; Twisp; Buckley; Kennewick; University Place; Long Beach; etc., as well as larger cities like Seattle and Spokane,” de Jong said in a prepared statement.
In his additional role with the Association of Washington Cities, de Jong he will help ensure Sedro-Woolley is involved in regional development, job creation and economic growth.
