SEDRO-WOOLLEY — From its first swing of the ax, the Sedro-Woolley High School FFA logging rodeo team has had to take to the road to compete.
Granted, they’ve been nothing short of dominant as they’ve returned home for the past 20 years with the state title in tow.
The next time the team defends its title, however, it could be different as those looking to topple the Cubs may have to venture to Sedro-Woolley for the opportunity.
The Cubs, for the first time in school history, will have their own home grounds on which to chop, saw and climb.
“This is the first time in my 25-30 years of coaching logging rodeo teams they actually pursued getting our kids their own logging rodeo grounds,” said FFA advisor and logging rodeo team coach Wayne Ramsey.
The grounds are under construction at Janicki Playfields, located to the northeast of the ballfields. Currently, their are four poles sticking out of the ground at the site. Those poles will be topped at the same height and a cable run between two for use in competitions.
The entire area will be covered in gravel before being top with a final surface of wood shavings.
“I am so excited to see the new area for our community and continuing our rich history in FFA, and for ag students,” said Career and Technical Education Director Jerry Grisham. “It is so important to have opportunities like this, that are community supported and allow our students to continue to have these lifelong experiences.”
Traditional events based on time or accuracy can include single bucking, match split, ax throw, pole climb, log chop, single/double cross cut saw, wrapper toss and choker setting, as well as both large and small chain saw operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.