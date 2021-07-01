Most of the National Guard members helping with food distribution at the Helping Hands Solution Center during the height of the pandemic are heading home.
At a ceremony honoring their service Wednesday, Executive Director Rebecca Skrinde thanked them for going above and beyond in their service to the community.
“I remember when the first group came in,” Skrinde said in a speech. “We were going to have them for six weeks.”
Now 14 months after their initial arrival, 20 of the remaining 28 National Guard members will leave their post and return to their civilian lives.
“Your community here says thank you,” she said. “Thank you for making Skagit safer and more nourished.”
Since April, the Guard has been helping the county’s largest food bank package and deliver food, providing essential assistance during a time when the need for help had never been higher.
Nichole Long, director of development with the food bank, said the remaining eight members will help with the transition back to volunteer-run services — probably through July.
“Volunteers were a little slower to come back than we hoped,” she said.
At the same time, the need in the community is still extraordinarily high, Long said.
On average, about 3,500 families per week are getting food assistance from one of Helping Hands’ programs, compared with about 900 a week from before COVID-19 shut down the economy.
At the ceremony, Skrinde also thanked a number of community partners for their help during the pandemic, including Skagit Transit, Skagit County Department of Emergency Management, Janicki Industries, Marathon Refinery, the Skagit Community Foundation and former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.
