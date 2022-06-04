...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
A 66-year-old Sedro-Woolley man who was involved in a two-vehicle collision in May has died, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
Dana Cheer died Saturday at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, according to the State Patrol.
On May 26, Cheer was a passenger in a car that was eastbound on Highway 20 at Helmick Road, east of Sedro-Woolley. The driver made a left turn into the path of a westbound car, the report states, and was hit by the car.
The driver of the car that Cheer was in, a 77-year-old man from Sedro-Woolley, was not injured. The other driver, an 82-year-old Mount Vernon man, was injured and taken to United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley.
All three men were wearing seat belts, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.