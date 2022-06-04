A 66-year-old Sedro-Woolley man who was involved in a two-vehicle collision in May has died, according to a news release from the State Patrol.

Dana Cheer died Saturday at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, according to the State Patrol.

On May 26, Cheer was a passenger in a car that was eastbound on Highway 20 at Helmick Road, east of Sedro-Woolley. The driver made a left turn into the path of a westbound car, the report states, and was hit by the car.

The driver of the car that Cheer was in, a 77-year-old man from Sedro-Woolley, was not injured. The other driver, an 82-year-old Mount Vernon man, was injured and taken to United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley.

All three men were wearing seat belts, the report states.

