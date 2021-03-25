SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The ranks of the Sedro-Woolley Police Department continue to grow.
Three officers were sworn in Wednesday during the Sedro-Woolley City Council meeting, bringing the total number of new officers hired to eight over the past year with two more in the wings for a total of 10.
"That means this police department has substantially changed, and all of this has happened since we started to lock down because of COVID," said Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker. "In the course of a little over a year, or thereabouts, we will have added 10 people, and that is just incredible. We have never seen anything like that."
Officers Brady Moore, Maxwell Rosser and Katherine Wilson all raised their right hands and were sworn in and welcomed via internet Zoom meeting by Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson.
Johnson said it's all about safety and having the opportunity to increase the department's staffing levels.
"Having these other officers onboard will alleviate a lot of the overtime, will take a lot of stress off our officers," she said. "Instead of working on their days off, they will be able to take their days off and spend it with their families."
Racheal Humberg has completed the police academy and has a conditional offer from the department awaiting her final psychological testing and medical screening. Seth Bass is onboard and waiting for his academy start date, which Tucker expects to be in the next three weeks or so.
The chief hopes to hire Humberg in May.
"What this really comes down to is we are going to have 10 new police faces in the department by the end of this cycle and possibly 11 with some other things going on," he added.
Tucker has been impressed with what he has seen from his latest hires.
"I can honestly say they are a wonderful bunch of folks," he said. "We are happy and excited."
The mayor echoed the chief's sentiments.
"The citizens of Sedro-Woolley played a big part in getting Proposition 1 through for us and allowing us to get this done," Johnson said. "It is extraordinary to have this opportunity, allowing us to bring these police officers on and afford everything that goes along with (Prop 1)."
While the past year has definitely been difficult, Tucker was pleasantly surprised with how hiring has progressed.
"If you would have told me a year or year and a half ago at some point we would have been hunkering down, hiding from COVID for a year and at the end, I would have 10 new bodies, I would have thought you would have needed to get your marbles checked," he said. "But it has happened, and it's incredible."
