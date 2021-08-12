SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the Sedro-Woolley Parks Committee in its tracks, but it’s now making a comeback.
The Parks Committee will be comprised of members who served before as well as newcomers.
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson has notified the returnees by letter while Sedro-Woolley Parks Department Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina is reaching out to new members.
“Because of what was going on due to COVID, there were ... so many things that needed to be covered that the Parks Committee was sort of put on hold,” Johnson said.
Salseina said that while the committee hasn’t been active in a while, it’s important to bring it back.
“It’s good to have an extra set of eyes and have more input on long-term planning and those types of things,” he said. “It’s needed, and it’s good to see it starting up again.”
The committee is responsible for providing recommendations for additions, renovations, redevelopments, replacements, maintenance and improvements of existing and proposed new parks, trails, playgrounds, shelters, sports courts as well as other amenities and infrastructure.
“It’s always good to hear input from those people who live in our community as far as what they would like to see happen,” Johnson said. “And that’s especially true when it comes to parks. It’s great for the city because it gives us direction as to what the public is looking for.”
The committee will hit the ground running with a look at where the city is in the planning and design stages for several projects, including Olmsted Park.
