SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School Board on Monday approved its 2021-2022 budget, which outgoing Superintendent Phil Brockman said will put the district back on track after more than a year of budgetary woes.
“We’re looking a lot better than we were a couple years ago,” said Brockman, who is retiring from the district on Wednesday. “We are sitting in a really good position right now to launch into a new school year.”
The district is expecting about $76.6 million in revenues and about $78.5 million in expenditures. Still, with a starting fund balance of nearly $6 million, it will end the year with about $4 million — about 5.2% — in reserves.
“With our budget the way it sits now, I just really have high hopes for the Sedro-Woolley School District and the direction that we’re now going again,” Brockman said.
The district began experiencing budget woes in the fall of 2019, when it started experiencing a decrease in revenue due to a loss of state timber funds. Coupled with changes in the way the state funds education, including for employee benefits and special education funding, the district had already had to take out a loan.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and districts throughout the state, including Sedro-Woolley, began facing revenue losses in their state-funded transportation and enrollment revenues.
However, thanks to state and federal COVID-19 recovery dollars, the district has been able to close most of those gaps, Brockman said.
“Combined with our general budget, we are back on track to really do some great things for our kids,” he said.
The good budget news, Brockman said, will make for a warm welcome for incoming Superintendent Miriam Mickelson, who starts at the district on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.