SEDRO-WOOLLEY — After seven years with the Sedro-Woolley School District, Superintendent Phil Brockman on Monday announced that this year would be his last.
Brockman, who was hired by the Sedro-Woolley School Board in March 2013, told the board during a regularly scheduled board meeting held virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that he planned to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
It will mark the end of a 38-year career in education, he said.
“It’s just come to that time of my career,” Brockman said. “I think it’s time to pass the baton.”
During his time as superintendent, Brockman said the district has worked hard to pass levies, create and expand the Sedro-Woolley STEM Network and to provide more services for all of its students.
His last day in the district will be June 30, 2021.
“It is with a heavy heart that we let you go,” Board President Christina Jepperson said at the meeting. “I’ve always felt like you had not only the district but the staff and the students and the families’ best interests at heart.”
Brockman’s departure means two Skagit County school districts will be searching for a superintendent. The La Conner School Board last week hired Rich Stewart as its interim superintendent for one year, but will continue to search for a replacement for Whitney Meissner, who left the district at the end of June.
Two other Skagit County school districts this month have welcomed new superintendents: Justin Irish in Anacortes and Ismael Vivanco in Mount Vernon.
