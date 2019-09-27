Sedro-Woolley City Hall will be closed for business Monday and community members may notice an unusual emergency response and personnel presence at the building and around town.
City staff, police, fire and EMS representatives, along with the Sedro-Woolley School District, Skagit County Department of Emergency Management and Skagit 911 will be participating in an earthquake drill throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During the drill personnel will be conducting assessments throughout the city and traffic may be temporarily detoured in areas.
The drill will put to the test the preparedness of those involved in responding after an earthquake.
The region is along several fault lines where earthquakes small and large are possible, with the potential for a major magnitude-9 earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone under the Pacific Ocean gaining the attention of officials and residents in recent years.
“Our city government is committed to being prepared for emergencies and an all-staff training is an essential part of our emergency preparedness plan," Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said. "I encourage all residents of Sedro-Woolley to join us by preparing their own emergency kits for their homes, businesses and cars.”
The Skagit County Department of Emergency Management encourages residents to keep emergency preparedness kits in their homes and vehicles.
Kits should include read-to-eat foods that are long-lasting, water or equipment to filter water, a first-aid kit, any critical medications, sturdy shoes and layers of warm clothing, a sleeping bag or blanket, a radio, flashlight, whistle and extra batteries. Families with infants and pets should also include basic items needed to care for them.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.