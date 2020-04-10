The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about more than a few changes to how Jennifer Eddleman teaches fitness classes.
The trainer streams lessons from her home in Burlington over the online video service Zoom. She rolls up her carpet beforehand, uses milk jugs as weights and endures the occasional cameo appearance of her dogs or cats as they wander past the camera.
“It’s pretty casual, but we’re getting it done,” she said.
Eddleman teaches a dozen classes a week to patrons of the La Conner, Anacortes and Burlington senior centers. Her online classes are part of the efforts of Skagit County’s senior centers to keep seniors informed, social and active in a time when isolation and worry can be especially hard on their health.
“Loneliness is an epidemic, especially for seniors. It (affects) everything from nutrition to social skills and overall health,” said Jackie Cress, the Burlington Senior Center coordinator. “I worry about the seniors who are homebound, as they’re supposed to be. We have to find every way we have to keep them plugged in so they don’t feel alone. We all feel that way.”
In an effort to combat the loneliness, the Burlington Senior Center has made several efforts to reach out to seniors who cannot visit the facility while it’s closed under the state’s stay-at-home order.
Cress said more than 1,300 seniors had signed up for the center’s activities in the last full month before the facility shut down on March 11.
Among the efforts that may prove most helpful are a newly established “phone pal” system where seniors can call into the center and connect with someone who’d like to chat with them; a pen-pal program that encourages kids to write letters or send artwork that are delivered to seniors; and a daily photo contest on the center’s Facebook page.
Mary Unser of Sedro-Woolley said she enjoys the “Grumpy Old Men Yoga, Ladies Welcome” program.
“I enjoy the online class because it is a good way to safely meet and practice yoga together,” she said. “The teacher Eddie (Pole) and his wife Susan accept you at whatever level you are at. It’s a welcoming group of people of all ages and abilities.”
In a thank-you email sent to the senior center, Unser wrote: “Class has been helped me in so many ways. I am so thankful to be in class again.”
Eddleman said there has been an unexpected benefit to the online classes; two former participants who moved away — one to Virginia, one to Arizona — have since rejoined the group.
“It’s been an exciting way to go about this,” she said.
Cress said she’s pleased so many seniors have been able to stay connected online, but is concerned about those who cannot join them.
“Many don’t have access to computers,” she said. “... we struggle with how to get info to them. We’re trying every little thing we can think of.”
Sally Hill, the administrator of the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, has similar concerns.
As soon as the scope of the pandemic and its potential effects on seniors became apparent, she made a list of seniors whom she knew needed to be contacted. She’s checked in with them over the phone, and one has a neighbor who has agreed to bring daily hot meals, Hill said.
“It’s extremely important. Without that engagement there’s risk of depression. There are a lot of studies that link that with physical issues, shortening of life,” she said of seniors’ risk of isolation.
Hill said the center serves 150 or more seniors a day. While the building is no longer open, the staff is still trying to find ways to reach out.
“Every day we’re putting puzzles on the front bench. They’re not only for seniors or people who come to the center; anyone can help themselves to the jigsaw puzzles. Another thing is (answering) the phone. I’m pleased we can be there. We answer the phone, and more and more people say, ‘Oh, I’m so glad you’re answering the phone.’ There’s great value in people being able to call, ask for information or services or talk to a person.”
