Flaring at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery on Tuesday morning during a disruption to operations at the facility released an odor that affected residents of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
The Swinomish Police Department received numerous calls from reservation residents reporting the smell and describing physical reactions including burning throats and the onset of headaches.
"It was a large number of folks that gave us a shout to let us know it was going on," Swinomish police Lt. Earl Cowan said.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said the Sheriff's Office received an emergency notification from the refinery about 10 a.m. Tuesday, but no response from the department was needed.
Within the next hour, calls from the reservation began to trickle in to tribal police.
By noon, the Swinomish Police Department posted an advisory on its Facebook page encouraging residents to stay indoors to avoid the odor. The post was updated with an "all clear" after the odor dissipated in the afternoon.
The Shell Puget Sound Refinery wrote on its Facebook page about 1 p.m. Tuesday that operations had stabilized, and the refinery was conducting air quality monitoring off site in response to the odor reported.
"Our goal is always to conduct our work in a way that respects our neighbors," the statement read.
An updated statement from Shell provided to the Skagit Valley Herald by email apologized for the incident.
"We regret that this odor took place. ... We are resolved to learn from this incident and will do our best to prevent this type of incident in the future," the statement reads.
The Northwest Clean Air Agency, which enforces local, state and federal air quality regulations in Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties, is investigating the incident.
Agency spokesperson Seth Preston said Northwest Clean Air received several complaints about the odor and sent inspectors to the Shell facility at March Point. Callers and an inspector reported the odor resembling a range of smells, from rotten eggs to burning rubber.
"We are talking with officials at the Shell refinery about the flaring issue they experienced, and we are also talking with Swinomish tribal representatives," Preston said.
Shell's updated statement said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also been contacted.
Meanwhile the refinery is operating a claims line for those who feel impacted by the event at 844-216-2521 and a hotline at 360-293-1797 for residents who have questions, comments or concerns.
A similar odor release took place in February 2015, when town of La Conner and Swinomish tribal leadership expressed concerns and frustration over the health effects on residents, including some tribal members reportedly being hospitalized.
Investigations found that 2015 odor was sulfur-based and the flaring that caused it was "reasonably preventable."
The state Department of Labor & Industries fined Shell $70,000 for that incident. The Northwest Clean Air Agency fined Shell another $133,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.