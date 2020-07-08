The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is responding to a report of a missing 10-year-old who was last seen in a kayak on the Skagit River east of Marblemount.
The boy's father reported the boy missing Wednesday morning, saying that the pair had been in the kayak sometime on Tuesday when the father fell out of the kayak, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The man reported that the last time he saw his son, the son was still on the kayak, Clark said.
The man was able to get to shore and then had to hike to find a phone, Clark said.
Search and rescue teams, including marine units and a Border Patrol helicopter, have been called in to assist the search, Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.