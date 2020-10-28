The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a scam in which people posing as deputies call and ask for money.
Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said several people called Wednesday to report they received early morning calls from someone claiming to be a Skagit County sheriff’s deputy seeking financial information to clear up legal issues.
Deputies don’t do that, Meyer said.
“We will never ask for financial information to receive payments over the phone,” he said.
The callers are using names of real Skagit County Sheriff’s Office employees — including at least one person who got a call from a “Sgt. Tobin Meyer.”
Meyer was promoted to chief in 2019.
The calls are reportedly coming from phone numbers that are from outside the area, another thing Meyer said deputies will not do.
“If you receive a non-360 number, that’s not going to be us,” he said.
His advice to anyone who receives such calls is not to divulge any financial information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.