There are heartwarming stories of encouragement to be found amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some unknown artists showed their appreciation Thursday for Skagit Valley Hospital staff in the form of chalk messages on the sidewalks surrounding the hospital in Mount Vernon.

“A bright spot,” Kari Ranten, regional director of marketing and communications for Skagit Regional Health, said in an email.

