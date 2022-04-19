Changes are likely coming to Skagit County’s rules on accessory dwelling units as part of a larger discussion on amendments to planning policy.
At a meeting Monday, the Skagit County commissioners spoke favorably of a change that would increase the allowed size of these units, also referred to as mother-in-law apartments.
The commissioners will meet again next Monday, where they may vote on this and other amendments to the county Comprehensive Plan.
Peter Gil, long-range planner with the county, said the ADU proposal is counter to the county’s goals of preventing development in rural areas.
This proposal, from applicants Robert and Kimber Burrows, asks to remove a requirement that a landowner live in one of the two units, and would increase the maximum allowable square-footage.
It would also remove a rule that the ADU be capped at 50% the size of the main unit, something the commissioners said they support.
According to the proposal, this would be an inexpensive way to create new housing in Skagit County, potentially alleviating the extremely tight housing and rental markets, and would respect an individual’s right to develop their property as they see fit.
Gil said the recommendation from staff is to deny this proposal, and suggest a compromise — increasing the allowable size to 900 square feet of living space and removing the 50% cap.
A 900-square-foot cap — along with the requirement the property owner live in one of the units — prevents developers from building large homes in rural Skagit County, avoiding eyesores and additional strain on roads and septic systems, he said.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki agreed.
This compromise gives property owners more freedom, while ensuring “the rural landscape isn’t populated by a bunch of little rentals,” she said.
The commissioners’ eventual decision would apply only to unincorporated Skagit County.
At the meeting, the commissioners also discussed a proposal to rules around public notification for a proposed mining operation.
Robert Burrows with the Skagit River Alliance asked that properties within one mile of a mining project be notified so nearby residents can be aware of the potential impacts.
Gil said the staff suggestion is to set the threshold at a quarter-mile, which the commissioners supported.
Current code requires the county send a letter to residents within 300 feet of the proposed mine. Burrows’ proposal says the existing rule doesn’t capture enough nearby residents, considering how disruptive nearby mining can be.
