Twenty-nine small businesses in Skagit County received emergency grants up to $10,000 each from the state to help them weather the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skagit County businesses received $243,116 in total grant funding, and can use the money to cover rent, utility bills, supplies, inventory and other operating expenses, according to the state Department of Commerce.
Businesses with up to 10 employees were eligible for the funds.
Some plan to use their grants to adapt to new ways of doing business.
Garden Path Fermentation, which makes cider, beer, wine and mead at the Port of Skagit, plans to to redesign its website and online store to help with curbside pickup, delivery and shipping, said co-owner Ron Extract.
Before the pandemic, the business had mainly sold to restaurants and bars, and at its tasting room and bottle shop.
“We don’t know how long it’s going to take bars and restaurants to be operating the way they were before this,” Extract said. “For that reason, we’re having to shift our whole operating model.”
Sedro-Woolley Family Dental Center had to limit business to emergency dental care after elective services were halted in March, said administrator LeiAnna Fleury. Meanwhile, bills continued to stack up.
Fleury said the dental practice will use the bulk of its grant money to cover rent and utilities.
“Dental treatment can be expensive, so we try to keep costs low and overhead low,” she said. “When you’re trying to run on thin revenue margins, (the grant) will be quite impactful. It will help out enormously.”
Another grant recipient was Mount Vernon company Neptune Marine. Owner Travis Crabb said the company’s projects, including a waterfront park for the city of Oak Harbor and dock repairs for the Port of Bellingham, were put on hold for three months.
The grant will help pay for health and safety training for employees, such as proper use of personal protective equipment, as projects resume, he said.
“I feel very fortunate to be chosen for (a grant), and and my main focus is not one of profits, but trying to meet the basic needs of all the people in my company, get back to work and be safe,” he said.
The state made $10 million available to businesses statewide through its Working Washington Small Business emergency grant program. The state allocated funds to each county based on population.
About 400 businesses in Skagit County applied for the grants, and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit reviewed applications and submitted a pool of 61 to the state for consideration. The state selected 29 for grants.
“We are pleased to play a role in supporting these 29 businesses through this grant process,” EDASC CEO John Sternlicht said in a Wednesday new release. “That said, we continue to work diligently to support the hundreds of businesses in need of assistance during this pandemic, as evidenced by the overwhelming number of applications submitted for this grant in a matter of days.”
The grant funds will help save an estimated 149 jobs, according to the news release.
The 29 grant recipients include 10 retailers, six manufacturers, two health care businesses, two professional service companies, one restaurant, one hospitality establishment, one salon, one gym, one marketing business, one driving school, one preschool, one marine repair company, and one health treatment facility.
Businesses can visit the COVID-19 updates page on EDASC’s website at skagit.org for an updated list of resources, or contact Economic Development Manager Tamsin Bell at tamsin@skagit.org for support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.